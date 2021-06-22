The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Defense Minister Gantz tours border with Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 18:50
Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the border with Lebanon Tuesday and was briefed on the northern border, with an emphasis on the lessons of Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Saudi air defenses destroy Houthi drone heading towards Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 07:15 PM
Bennett: We are treating the situation like a new coronavirus outbreak
Knesset purchased protest dispersal means fearing Capitol attack scenario
Saudi Arabia says it will judge Iran's Raisi by 'reality on the ground'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 04:52 PM
Iran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners, largest haul to date
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 04:51 PM
Health Ministry expected to renew mask requirements in some areas
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/22/2021 04:43 PM
Haifa Councilwoman Naama Lazimi becomes MK
Police arrest man suspected of blackmailing women with intimate photos
Turkey needs further help handling Syrian refugees - EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 02:44 PM
COVID-19: Non-vaccinated, immune Russians could face discrimination
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 12:48 PM
COVID-19: Delta variant found in Central Asia, region braces for 3rd wave
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2021 12:15 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 125 new cases in last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Israel: Masks now required in some schools as cases rise
High Court Justice Tzvi Tal passes away at 94
Yesh Atid MK appeals to designate Lehava as a terror organization
