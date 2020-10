After five years in the position, Director of Security of the Defense Ministry, Nir Ben Moshe informed Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and director-general of the Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, that he will be retiring after 27 years of service.Ben Moshe sought to end his term during the first quarter of 2021, following an orderly procedure of choosing a replacement and a transitional period.