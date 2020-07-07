Defense Ministry: IDF soldiers given approval to withdraw release-grant

Discharged soldiers and those who have finished their national service in the past five years will be able to withdraw thousands of shekels of their military deposit money, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.The Released Soldiers Fund in the Defense Ministry announced that those discharged between July 20 2015-January 19 2019 can withdraw -one time- NIS 3,500 and those discharged from January 20 2019-October 20 2020 can withdraw -one time- NIS 5,300 or the balance of their deposit (whichever is lower, in both cases).The withdrawal of the funds will be allowed for any purpose and will take effect in two weeks and last for three months.