Defense Ministry: IDF soldiers given approval to withdraw release-grant

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2020 12:09
Discharged soldiers and those who have finished their national service in the past five years will be able to withdraw thousands of shekels of their military deposit money, the Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.
The Released Soldiers Fund in the Defense Ministry announced that those discharged between July 20 2015-January 19 2019 can withdraw -one time- NIS 3,500 and those discharged from January 20 2019-October 20 2020 can withdraw -one time- NIS 5,300 or the balance of their deposit (whichever is lower, in both cases).The withdrawal of the funds will be allowed for any purpose and will take effect in two weeks and last for three months.
Coronavirus: 1,471 students, teachers have virus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 12:21 PM
Arye Deri: We can't go to fourth elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:50 AM
Aide to head of Russian space agency detained on treason charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:02 AM
Russia reports more than 6,300 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:00 AM
Public health head Sigal Sadetsky steps down
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:28 AM
Coronavirus: 1,057 new patients in a single day; death toll hits 338
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:08 AM
Israel's Chief Rabbi: Coronavirus patients should not fast on Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:05 AM
Buses to keep air conditioning, number of passengers under discussion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 09:53 AM
India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 07:48 AM
Knesset plenum approves unemployment benefit bill until August
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 01:24 AM
Anti-corruption police unit arrests man for threatening Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 01:23 AM
White woman who called police over black man in NYC is being prosecuted
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 11:26 PM
Ramzor actor Lior Halfon hospitalized with coronavirus complications
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 10:54 PM
Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 09:55 PM
Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 09:49 PM
