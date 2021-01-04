Delivery of COVID vaccines to hospital halted out of concern of misuse

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein halted the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations to Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Monday following reports the medical center vaccinated people who requested it even if they were not within the appropriate age group.

“This is a national resource and so it should be treated,” he said.



However, many Israelis showed up at medical centers asking to be given the vaccination anyway. Adding confusion, some centers were instructed to offer vaccinations to anyone coming near the end of the work day as unused shots would have to be thrown out anyway. Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are reserved for at risk groups such as the elderly, medical teams, and those who are 60-years-old or older.

Israel is currently facing an expected shortage of shots, which casts doubts about how the nation-wide operation will continue. Some experts suggested to allow patients to wait for more then three weeks between shots to ensure more people could get the first shot in the process.