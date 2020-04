Delta Airlines reportedly will resume its flights from New York to Tel Aviv on May 8, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.



Delta said it was assured by the Federal Aviation Administration that Ben-Gurion Airport is safe and that all of its planes will be disinfected before flying to ensure maximum safety from the coronavirus.



Flights are already available on the company’s site with a round trip from Tel Aviv to New York costing $1,440 and starting on May 10 the cost is $915.