Delta will suspend service to 10 US airports starting May 13

WASHINGTON - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Friday it will suspend service to 10 UH airports where it services a nearby airport until at least September amid the massive travel falloff due to the coronavirus outbreak.Delta is halting flights to Chicago Midway; Oakland International Airport; Hollywood Burbank; Long Beach; Providence, RI, Westchester County Airport; Stewart International; Akron-Canton, Ohio; Manchester, NH and Newport News/Williamsburg until at least September.Delta is cutting flights by 85% in the second quarter and seeking permission from US regulators to suspend flights to nine other cities.