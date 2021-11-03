The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Democrat Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral election

Adams, who defeated long-shot GOP candidate Curtis Silwa, pitched himself as a moderate Democrat who opposes the "defund the police" movement, but promises to rid of racist policing practices. 

By HALEY COHEN  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 04:13
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
NEW YORK – Democrat Eric Adams won New York City's mayoral race on Tuesday on assurances to boost public safety and give voice to working-class residents, drawing on his two decades as a New York City Police Department captain and as a Black man who experienced police brutality as a youth.
The Associated Press called Adams's victory 10 minutes after the polls closed at 9PM. 
Adams, who defeated long-shot GOP candidate Curtis Silwa in the overwhelmingly Democratic city, pitched himself as a moderate Democrat who opposes the "defund the police" movement, but promises to rid of racist policing practices. He also portrays himself as a "blue-collar" New Yorker, saying working-class Democrats have been ignored by the party's more liberal wing.
The varied local Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Adams, trusting that the 61-year-old Brooklyn native can curb the increasing rates of crime in a city still reeling from the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need a mayor who will set the tone of inclusiveness, and Eric Adams is the right person at the right time. He’s good for the city and good for the Jewish community,” Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition chairman Josh Mehlman told The Jerusalem Post following Adams’s Democratic primary victory in June.
“The entire Flatbush area was solid for Eric Adams,” Mehlman added. “I think we did very well.”
Adams has stated that the city cannot make a full economic recovery without addressing violent crime. He's spoken of being beaten by police officers as a teenager. While a member of the NYPD, Adams developed a reputation as an activist after co-founding 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group that spoke out against police brutality.
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, gestures as people gather for the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), up New York City's Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, gestures as people gather for the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade, to honor essential workers for their work during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), up New York City's
Adams is expected to take office in January from term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, as New York City seeks to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic. He is set to become the second African-American mayor of New York, after David Dinkins.
Reuters contributed to this report. 


Tags Elections new york city NYPD
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by