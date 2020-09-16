The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Democrats attack Pompeo aides on Saudi weapons, cite war crimes concerns

Trump abruptly fired Steve Linick from the State watchdog position oas he probed the administration's decision to approve billions of dollars in military sales to Saudi Arabia.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 21:36
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Sudan, 2020. (photo credit: SOVEREIGN COUNCIL MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Sudan, 2020.
(photo credit: SOVEREIGN COUNCIL MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Top aides to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went before a congressional committee on Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump's dismissal of the former State Department inspector general as he investigated weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and allegations that Pompeo misused department funds.
Trump abruptly fired Steve Linick from the State watchdog position on May 15, as he probed the administration's decision to approve billions of dollars in military sales to Saudi Arabia despite congressional opposition.
Members of Congress had objected to the transactions, concerned they would exacerbate the huge humanitarian cost of the war in Yemen, possibly leaving US officials vulnerable to war crimes charges.
"Did Mr. Pompeo fire (Linick) because he was getting closer and closer to matters that were embarrassing for Mr. Pompeo and his family… matters that implicated the State Department in a scheme to bypass Congress and sell lethal weapons that might be used for war crimes?" asked Representative Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.
Linick was one of five inspectors general - officials responsible for preventing government waste, fraud and abuse - fired under the Trump administration within six weeks. The firings prompted concern among members of Congress, including some of Trump's fellow Republicans, over whether Trump was interfering with legitimate oversight.
"The news of Inspector General Linick's firing did come as a surprise... Any time one is terminated, it naturally will raise some questions," said Representative Michael McCaul, the committee's top Republican.
However, McCaul noted that Inspectors general (IGs), like other executive branch officials, serve at the pleasure of the president.
Linick was also investigating allegations that Pompeo and his wife misused government resources by having department staff handle personal matters, such as picking up cleaning and walking their dog.
'LAPSES AND SHORTFALLS'
Three officials - Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary for Management, acting legal adviser Marik String and Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary for political-military affairs - testified.
Bulatao, a Pompeo confidant, insisted Linick's firing was not retaliation. He accused the longtime government official of a "variety of lapses and shortfalls," including improper email practices and failure to complete an important audit on time.
Linick, who served as State IG for seven years, has denied wrongdoing.
Underscoring tensions between Congress and the administration over Linick's firing, Bulatao and String agreed to testify only after the panel announced subpoenas.
Wednesday's hearing lasted for more than three hours and often lapsed into acrimony, as Democrats attacked the department for refusing to cooperate. "The Foreign Affairs Committee is investigating? Blow them off. Cancel their briefings. Call them names," Engel said.
Congress had requested an investigation into the Trump administration's May 2019 decision to allow $8 billion in military sales to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan by declaring a "national emergency" over tensions with Iran.
Lawmakers had blocked many of the transactions for months out of concern the Raytheon smart bombs and other equipment might contribute to the human catastrophe in Yemen, where bombings by a Saudi-led coalition have caused heavy civilian casualties.
A report issued by the IG's office in August found State did not fully evaluate the risks to civilians when it pushed through the huge precision-guided munitions sale, although it did not violate the law.


Tags Mike Pompeo Trump Administration US President Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by