BREAKING NEWS

Democrats leading Republicans in early returns from Georgia Senate races

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2021 02:47
Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have jumped to early leads in preliminary voting returns from Georgia's runoff elections, data compiled by Edison Research showed on Tuesday.
Warnock led Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler by 54.9% to 45.1%, while Ossoff led Republican Senator David Perdue by 54.3% to 45.7%, with just 10% of the expected vote in. Initial results were from Democratic-leaning counties.
Over 50 Hong Kong activists arrested for breaching security law -media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 02:27 AM
Georgia voters evenly split over who should control US senate - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 02:17 AM
Trump signs order banning transactions with 8 Chinese apps
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 01:31 AM
Passengers banned from entering UK without negative COVID-19 test
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/06/2021 12:19 AM
White Kenosha cop cleared in shooting of Jacob Blake
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2021 11:31 PM
N.Korea began its ruling Workers' Party congress on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2021 11:17 PM
Dozens of Ahuvia Sandak protesters gather in Jerusalem, block roads
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,368 new daily cases, 7.4% positivity rate
Zarif: Ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2021 08:38 PM
US colleces $7m. in Iranian assets for terror victims -Justice Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/05/2021 08:36 PM
Multiple coronavirus patients landed in Israel from UAE last Monday
Coronavirus in Israel: 14,293 students, 2,465 teachers infected
Knesset approves compensation for relatives of those who die saving lives
Clalit: We won't schedule any more COVID-19 vaccination primer shots
IBM names former Goldman executive Gary Cohn as vice chairman
