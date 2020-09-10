Denmark plans to open embassy in Baghdad this fall

"With our commitment, we help to ensure that Islamic State doesn't once again gain a foothold in the region and thus the opportunity to threaten Europe and Denmark," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.
Denmark will use its representation to strengthen the dialogue with Iraq in areas such as migration, counter-terrorism and prosecution of crimes committed by Islamic State, he said.
Denmark takes over the leadership of a NATO-led mission training Iraqi security forces from Canada by the end of 2020.