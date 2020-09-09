The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Deputy Knesset Speaker appointed chairman of small business aid committee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 11:42
Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Keren Barak (Likud) has been appointed chairman of the Small and Medium Business Aid and Advancement Subcommittee. This committee will operate under the Economic Affairs Committee.
Yesh Atid MK, 120 health professionals demand coronavirus deaths recount
Deputy Education Minister attends wedding despite COVID-19 restrictions
MK Toporovsky appointed chairman of Road Safety Subcommittee
Coronavirus: 3,506 new cases in the last day
Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 18,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 10:33 AM
State investigators in Belarus search flat of opposition politician Znak
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 10:32 AM
Russia urges Germany to share Navalny's medical information
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 10:31 AM
Belarusian opposition politician Znak taken from office by masked people
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 10:29 AM
New bill prevents person under indictment from running for president
Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine trial not necessarily a setback
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 09:36 AM
UTJ chairman demands compensation for those under curfew
Czechs see largest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 1,164 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:45 AM
Shas MK tests positive for coronavirus, causing others to quarantine
India coronavirus infections surge to 4.3 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:34 AM
Afghan vice president unharmed in attack in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:26 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by