Deri: Lack of talks on hostages with Hamas amid ceasefire is 'unfortunate'

MK Aryeh Deri (Shas) criticized the ceasefire that was reached with Hamas on Monday, claiming that it was a "window of opportunity" to bring back the hostages that are currently held by the terror organization.



"I find it very unfortunate that we have reached this ceasefire understanding without bringing our hostages back to Israel," Deri tweeted on Tuesday.



צר לי מאד שהגענו להסדרה עם החמאס, ללא החזרת השבויים והנעדרים שלנו לישראל. זו היתה שעת כושר מצויינת וחבל מאד שהוחמצה. הומניות כלפי חמאס והענות לבקשותיו, לא הוכיחה את עצמה עד עתה — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) September 1, 2020 "This was a real window of opportunity and it's a shame it was missed. Showing mercy and complying with Hamas's requests has not proven itself successful so far," Deri added.

