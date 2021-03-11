Sheba Medical Center staff infected with COVID-19 despite vaccination

A handful of medical staff members working in the same internal medicine ward at Sheba Medical Center were infected with COVID-19 despite being already vaccinated against it, Israeli media reported on Thursday.
The workers were seemingly infected from either a patient or someone who accompanied a patient who was not vaccinated and did not show any symptoms, according to the reports.They had all received both coronavirus vaccines and were considered fully vaccinated. They are all asymptomatic and have entered isolation.On top of the four working in the ward, one additional employee of the hospital was infected, as well.
The Health Ministry is investigating the case in Sheba to learn more.
