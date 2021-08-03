Detention of teacher suspected of sexual assault extended by three days

The detention of a 42-year-old music teacher from a high school in northern Israel has been extended by three days, the Magistrate's Court in Acre decided on Tuesday.

The teacher was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offenses against minors, and he was arrested a short while after his former students, who had been 16 at the time, filed the complaints against him.

The Magistrate's Court Judger has banned the publication of the teacher's identity, but said that she is "convinced that there is a reason for the detention and especially the need to conduct the investigation without fear of disruption."