The Jerusalem District Court judge, Alexander Ron, criticized the police policy of removing protesters from the sites of protests instead of filing indictments against them.

"Distancing people instead of filing an indictment has its problems," Ron wrote. "It can challenge individual rights and the right to protest," he added.

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the police over a previous court decision to dismiss its request to issue a restraining order for a protester, Walla reported.