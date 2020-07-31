Documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein are released

Dozens of new documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday, as the British socialite defends against criminal charges she aided the late financier's sexual abuse of girls.US District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan had on July 23 ordered the release of large portions of more than 80 documents from a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of having kept her as a "sex slave" with Maxwell's assistance.