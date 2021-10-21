Donald Trump launches new social network

Former United States President Donald Trump has announced the launch of his own social network called "TRUTH Social," multiple sources reported Wednesday.

Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group, which is already listed on the Nasdaq, have entered into a merger to establish the new company, chaired by the former president, ABC News reported

In a statement to the media, the Trump explained that he had created the network "to oppose the tyranny of the technology giants."

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable," Trump said in the written release.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech," he said.

Last January, Trump was blocked from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, who accused him of inciting his supporters.

Reuters contributed to this report.