Donald Trump considering 2024 presidential run without Pence

Former US president Donald Trump told his allies he is considering a second presidential run in 2024, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Should he do so, his advisers want him to choose someone other than former vice president Mike Pence as his running mate, according to Bloomberg.

Pence has not said whether he will run on a presidential ticket with Trump again. However, Trump and Pence did not speak for days following the insurrection on the US Capitol on January 6.

Trump first hinted at the 2024 bid during his speech at CPAC on Sunday, his first public appearance since leaving office on January 20, where he repeated the false claim that he won the 2020 election.

He further added, “Who knows? I may even decide to beat them a third time.”

He also proposed a new election reform, which would see voting done on a single day, with exceptions rare and limited to the “very sick, the military or those out of the country.”

However, these proposals have been met with criticism, with the Brennan Center for Justice calling such restrictions “a backlash to historic voter turnout in the 2020 general election and grounded in a rash of baseless and racist allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities.”

Pence was invited to speak at CPAC but decided that he and his family would keep a low profile in the first half of the year.

Douglas Bloomfield contributed to this report.