The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 03:31
FORT BREGANCON, France, Aug 9 - An emergency donor conference on Sunday for blast-stricken Lebanon raised pledges worth nearly 253 million euros ($298 million) for immediate humanitarian relief, the French presidency said.
Those commitments would not be conditional on political or institutional reform, President Emmanuel Macron's office said. There were also pledges made for longer-term support that would depend on changes brought in by the authorities, the Elysee Palace said.
World powers promised not to fail the Lebanese people as the capital, Beirut, recovers from the massive explosion that killed 158 people and destroyed swathes of the city last Tuesday. Lebanon was already mired in political and financial crisis before the blast.
But foreign countries demanded transparency over how the aid is used, wary of writing blank checks to a government viewed by its own people as deeply corrupt. Some are concerned about the influence of Iran through the Shi'ite group Hezbollah.
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:24 AM
Australia's second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 02:51 AM
Beirut governor says many bodies still unidentified are foreign workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:31 AM
Belarus protesters build barricades as they clash with police after vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:10 AM
IDF carries out a strike against Hamas in northern Gaza-report
Ambulances rush to Minsk protests after Belarus presidential vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 11:47 PM
Incendiary balloon explodes near Gaza border
Lebanese environment minister resigns from government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 09:51 PM
Israel Medical Association declares labor dispute
Gamzu: Fourth grade and higher may begin school year after holidays
Six French tourists killed by gunmen in Niger
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 08:59 PM
Gideon Sa'ar calls to approve 2020 budget, start working on another
Coronavirus: Israeli death toll hits 600
Britain's COVID-19 daily infections rise to highest level since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 07:03 PM
East Jerusalem resident stabbed during altercation on road
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by