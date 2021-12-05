'Don't pass judgement so quickly' - Bennett on shooting of terrorist

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on Saturday's terror attack at the Damascus Gate at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

"I recommend to everyone - never hurry to pass judgment on a combatant's behavior in complex operational terror situations on the ground," Bennett said. "It is always better to wait a moment.

"In any case, the video leaves no room for doubt, the fighters responded exceptionally well, exactly as they are expected to do in such situations.

"They deserve full appreciation and support from all of us, to those who prevented murder and acted with operational resourcefulness within seconds," he said.