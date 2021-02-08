Doron Turjeman assumes position as commander of Jerusalem District

Commander Doron Turjeman assumed position as commander of the Israel Police Jerusalem District on Monday. Turjeman's appointment was recommended by Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and approved last month by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana.
