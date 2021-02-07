The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dozens of shopping, strip malls open in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

The opening of stores came following threats last week from businesses to return to operations.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 12:09
The Big Shopping Center, Ashdod, Israel, February 7, 2021 (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The Big Shopping Center, Ashdod, Israel, February 7, 2021
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Dozens of shopping and strip malls opened Sunday across Israel in defiance of Health Ministry restrictions, following through with threats from business owners last week.
Many major chains opened Sunday as well, along with numerous street shops and independent businesses.
According to the current restrictions enacted Sunday, following the end of the nationwide lockdown that saw most Israelis confined to their homes and the majority of businesses shuttered, businesses that operate with one-on-one services and companies that do not directly interact with the public were allowed to return to work.
Maariv, the Jerusalem Post's Hebrew-language sister publication, reported that stores and major chains partially or fully opened despite restrictions on business dealing with the public. At Big Krayot, a mall close to Haifa, it was reported that some 80% of stores opened.
Big Krayot announced during the previous week that it would allow stores located in the mall to open in defiance of restrictions. The CEO of the mall, Chai Galis, indicated in a letter to store owners that they would be allowed to open, in addition to be required to pay rent and management fees in accordance with contracts.  
"The Health Ministry is waving selective data to advance its hysterical agenda for a lockdown without limits," Galis claimed in the letter.
"In practice there is no lockdown on the streets and no enforcement where it should be, as we saw this week. Although it is clear and well-known, and as has been proven in this farce called 'tightened restraint', that compliance [with social distancing rules] in stores is low and the rules of the purple certification are not being adhered to," Galis added in the letter.
The Forum of Heads of the Restaurant Industry also demanded from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow customers to sit in open areas near business areas following the loosening of lockdown restrictions Sunday.
"During the closures, the industry lost about 4,000 out of about 14,000 businesses [restaurants], and more than 2,000 more are expected to close during this quarter," warned Tomer Mor, CEO of the organization "Strong Restaurants Together."



Tags business shopping Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

ICC investigation into Israeli 'war crimes' an immoral decision - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by