Hundreds of business owners demonstrate in Tel Aviv, burn tires

The protesters blocked the main street and burned tires, fabrics and mannequins and demanded that government ministers allow the street shops to open.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 13:46
Demonstration of the Independents on Jaffa Street in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
Demonstration of the Independents on Jaffa Street in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
Hundreds of small business owners and freelancers protested on Jaffa Street in Tel Aviv on Thursday against the coronavirus restrictions, according to Israeli media.
The demonstrators demanded that the street shops be opened immediately, regardless of the restricitons on the rest of the trade industry.

Demonstration of the Independents on Jaffa Street in Tel Aviv. (Credit: Sassoni Avshalom)
 
This is the second demonstration to take place lately. During the first one, shop owners blocked the main road and set fire to fabrics and mannequins as well.
Police and fire brigades are working to disperse the demonstration and restore public order.
The demonstration took place as the coronavirus cabinet discussions will be held later on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., in which ministers are expected to discuss the opening of the trade industry.
The opening of street shops is on the agenda as well as the opening of malls and large shopping complexes that will also be considered.
Among the Jaffa Street demonstrators, members of the “I am Shulman’’ protests were also present, along with independent shop owners.
The demonstrators carried signs condemning the government and its handling of the economic crisis.

Demonstration of the Independents on Jaffa Street in Tel Aviv. (Credit: Sassoni Avshalom)


