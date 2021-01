Amal Nachla from the Jalazone refugee camp in the West Bank has been arrested in the past for throwing stones at security forces.

He was recently sent to six months in administrative detention by a military court without a trial.

The report noted that the teenager suffers from a rare autoimmune disease, making him especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel on Saturday, protesting the arrest of a 17-year-old Palestinian teenager, Walla reported.