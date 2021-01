Fines were issued to the people attending the yeshiva and to an individual who was operating it, the report noted.

As the officers were leaving the location, dozens of rioters gathered and blocked the road by a garage can, preventing the police vehicle from moving.

Police eventually dispersed the rioters while issuing additional fines to several.

Police forces were dispatched to a yeshiva in Beitar Illit after receiving reports about dozens of people attending an event in the closed space in violation of lockdown restrictions, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication reported.