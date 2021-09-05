Israel's ambassador to Canada approved: Dr. Ronen Hoffman

The appointment of Dr. Ronen Hoffman as Israeli ambassador to Canada was been approved on Sunday.
The former Yesh Atid MK has a doctorate in government, foreign affairs, and political psychology.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Hoffman, saying he "has the necessary experience and professional knowledge that will assist him in conducting the job in the best possible manner. Good luck."
ברכות לד"ר רונן הופמן @ronenhoffman על אישור מינויו לשגריר ישראל בקנדה. הופמן כיהן בתפקידים המהווים ארגז כלים רחב, יש לו את הניסיון הנדרש והידע המקצועי שיסייעו לו לבצע את התפקיד על הצד הטוב ביותר. בהצלחה.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 5, 2021