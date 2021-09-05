Israeli Health Ministry Deputy D-G to be replaced

Dr. Sefi Mendelovich of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has been appointed the new Health Ministry Deputy Director-General, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Dr. Mendelovich, an attending pediatrician and currently serving as Deputy D-G of Shaare Zedek, will replace Prof. Itamar Grotto as Deputy D-G of the Health Ministry, joining Director-General Nachman Ash in the mission to restore the Israeli health system after a year of the coronavirus pandemic, and in battling the fourth surge of the virus in the country.