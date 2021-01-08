Draft of article of impeachment says Trump incited insurrection

A draft of the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump drawn up by Democratic members of the House of Representatives after the storming of the US Capitol accuses him of engaging in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting insurrection, MSNBC reported on Friday.The draft says the Republican president willfully made statements that encouraged imminent lawless action at the Capitol, MSNBC said, adding that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had yet to endorse the language of the draft.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that lawmakers have "several options" for a possible second impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump.Asked about a timeline for the House's moving forward on impeachment, Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters: "Our conversation continues. We have several options so far." Impeaching President Donald Trump with 12 days remaining in his presidency would only serve to further divide the country, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Friday.JUST IN: 4-page draft article of impeachment against President Trump that Reps. Raskin, Lieu, Cicilline are planning to introduce Monday: "Incitement of insurrection" pic.twitter.com/KdQrzQy6pf— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2021