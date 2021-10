A driver lost control of her car and drove it into the entrance of a clothing store in Kiryat Ata on Saturday night, a Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson reported.

Four people, three passengers and one passerby, were lightly injured and were treated by United Hatzalah volunteers on the scene of the accident.

Several Fire and Rescue teams are working to secure the storefront for fear of items collapsing due to damage caused by the collision.