Amir Abu Laban, a 21-year-old resident of Ramla, was indicted in January for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit a crime, drug trafficking and drug possession.

According to the indictment, Amir Abu Laban, a 21-year-old resident of Ramla, drove to the Tel Aviv area to sell drugs to several clients. He ran over Itay Margie as he was riding his bicycle, a popular Yom Kippur activity among secular Israelis.

A man who ran over and killed an eight-year-old child in Tel Aviv on Yom Kippur in 2019 was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday.