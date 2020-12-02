The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Droning the drove: Israeli cow-herders turn to flying tech

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 09:48
The buzz of tiny rotors has replaced dog barks and bullwhips on this Israeli ranch, where drones are being used to herd and observe cattle.
The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.
"Using a drone, instead of cowboys and dogs, creates a much less stressful environment for the animals, and an animal that is less stressful is a lot healthier and more productive," said Noam Azran, CEO of BeeFree Agro, the firm developing the method.
The drones also offer more efficient control of large droves and pastures, he said, adding that there has been interest from the United Arab Emirates, which in September established formal relations with Israel.
BeeFree Agro representatives will go to the Gulf state this month "to see if our solution can work for camels," he said. 


Tags hi-tech UAE drone
Joe Biden reaffirms willingness to rejoin Iran nuclear deal
Small explosion reported in Ethiopian capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 10:04 AM
Israeli singer Yehoram Gaon considers presidential run
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,182 new cases on Tuesday
Lapid: If Blue and White and Yesh Atid unite, I will lead
Massachusetts lawmakers approve major police reform bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 03:52 AM
US: Quarantine for those exposed to coronavirus patients to be shortened
US to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 days with negative test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 03:08 AM
CDC: Medical staff and nursing homes should have priority for vaccine
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 63.33 million, death toll at 1,474,650
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 12:09 AM
Hunger striking prisoners at Ayalon Prison break strike
Lebanon central bank can keep subsidies only for two more months -governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 10:22 PM
Sudan to freeze Israel normalization if not given immunity by 2020
Car reportedly explodes in Rishon Lezion, one injury reported
Lapid welcomes Gantz backing Knesset dispersal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by