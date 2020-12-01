Druze, Circassians protest against lack of promised budgets

The heads of the local authorities warned Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz that, unless the plan is approved, they will submit their resignations on December 31 and transfer management of the localities to the state.

Hundreds of Druze and Circassian Israelis blocked Route 6 on Tuesday in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, despite promising to do so in May, failed to approve a five-year plan to budget money for Druze and Circassian communities, according to Israeli media.