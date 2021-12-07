Dust storm expected on Wednesday throughout Israel

A dust storm is expected to impact Israel, especially in the Negev region, causing high levels of air pollution on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Ministry warned on Tuesday.

Strong winds will carry dust from the Sinai Peninsula and spark local sandstorms in the Negev region.

The Health Ministry and Environmental Protection Ministry recommend that sensitive populations, including those with heart or lung diseases, the elderly, children and pregnant women, refrain from physical activity outdoors. The general population is recommended to reduce physical activity outdoors.

The air quality in the north and central Israel will improve in the late afternoon in evening as rain begins falling in these regions. The air quality in the Negev is expected to improve during the night.