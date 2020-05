The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-month roadmap toward relaxing lockdown measures announced in mid-March, including opening schools and some businesses.

The review will look at "the preparation for a pandemic, the crisis management and the measures taken, as well as the phasing out of those measures."

The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the country's preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak.