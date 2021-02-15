Dutch PM, Colombian president congratulate Netanyahu on vaccine campaign

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Colombian President Iván Duque both congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Israel's successful vaccination campaign on Monday, as Netanyahu discussed with the country leaders advancing cooperation on fighting the coronavirus with Israel and the respective countries.

Duque said that Israel is an example for the whole world.

The Colombian president stated that he expects to visit Israel when possible, to open his country's technological office in Jerusalem and to implement the free trade agreement signed between the countries.

In Netanyahu's meeting with Rutte, the two discussed possible collaborations in the field of research, development and production of vaccines and drugs as part of the fight against the virus.

Regional issues, most notably the Iranian nuclear threat, were also discussed.