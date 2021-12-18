Earthquake hits northern Italy, strongly felt in Milan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3-4.8 hit northern Italy on Saturday, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute said.

The quake affected an area around the city of Bergamo and was strongly felt by residents in nearby Milan.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.