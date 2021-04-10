Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes East Java, Indonesia– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the ocean 91 km (57 miles) off the southern coast of the eastern part of Indonesia 's Java island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG recorded the magnitude at 6.1 and at a depth of 80 km, saying it did not have a potential to trigger a tsunami.

The EMSC had initially said the tremor had a magnitude of 6.8 and at a depth of 96 km.

Some social media users in Indonesia said the quake was felt in several cities such as Pacitan, Blitar and Malang and the resort island of Bali.