Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Peru

By REUTERS  
MAY 31, 2020 08:57
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck 28 km (17 miles) west of Lampa in Peru, at a depth of 144 km (89 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Police request to extend arrest of Maya Vishniyak's killer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 11:04 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 10:48 AM
47-year-old dies after falling from height on construction site
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 10:28 AM
Six suspects arrested for involvement in preparation of explosives
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 10:17 AM
Protest for rights of disabled people reopens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 08:16 AM
Hospitals preparing to reopen coronavirus units - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 08:09 AM
Two additional schools report new coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/31/2020 07:15 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 286 to 181,482
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 07:15 AM
FBI's top lawyer resigns as agency faces pressure from Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 03:06 AM
Most vulnerable in England can spend time outdoors from Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 12:07 AM
Iran further berates US over police killing, slams racism
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/31/2020 12:05 AM
US CDC reports total of 1,737,950 coronavirus cases, 102,785 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 10:22 PM
US military units put on four-hour standby amid Minnesota unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 10:22 PM
French coronavirus case numbers extend decline
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 08:59 PM
Trump says military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/30/2020 08:14 PM
