Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes in Molucca Sea near Indonesia -EMSC
By REUTERS
JUNE 3, 2021 13:33
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck in the Molucca Sea about 200 km east-southeast of Manado, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.The quake was at a depth of 64 km (39.77 miles), EMSC added.
