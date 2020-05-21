The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

EasyJet to restart flights in June with passengers and crew in masks

By REUTERS  
MAY 21, 2020 10:00
British low-cost airline easyJet said a small number of flights would restart on June 15 and that passengers and cabin crew would all be required to wear masks when travelling.
EasyJet's planes have been grounded since late March when the novel coronavirus spread across Europe, but the airline said it would restart domestic flights in Britain and France from 15 June, before adding other destinations later.Flights would restart with new safety measures including the wearing of masks and enhanced cleaning of aircraft.
Egyptian Minister congratulates Minister Steinitz on retaining position
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 10:03 AM
China says US's Pompeo 'blackmailing' Hong Kong government
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 07:28 AM
Five people injured in building fire in Beersheba
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 06:41 AM
21-year-old man hospitalized with stab wounds
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:23 AM
Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 5 million, South American cases rising
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 01:23 AM
Due to coronavirus, Finance Ministry demanding shortened summer vacation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:18 AM
Venezuelan military to escort Iranian oil tankers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 12:36 AM
IDF reports attempted shooting terror attack near Shomron Brigade
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 11:40 PM
Iraqi security services arrest ISIS leader - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 10:45 PM
Khamenei vows to 'assist any nation that fights Israel'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 10:19 PM
Gantz speaks with Raab about ‘special’ UK-Israel relationship
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 09:50 PM
IDF troops indicted for throwing stones at fellow soldier
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 09:15 PM
Coronavirus: 2,812 active cases, only 40 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 08:11 PM
Ashkenazi speaks with Maas, lauds decision to outlaw Hezbollah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 07:10 PM
Ashkenazi speaks with Lavrov on ending Iranian presence in Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 06:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by