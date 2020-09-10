Economy Minister Amir Peretz visited Yacoub Abu al-Kiyan's family

Economy Minister Amir Peretz went to the town of Hura to visit the family of Yacoub Abu al-Kiyan, who was shot during the evacuation of Umm al-Hiran, Ynet reported.Peretz expressed sorrow over what had transpired and how Yacoub was addressed after the shooting had occurred. "We've come to say there was no reason his family and his widow had to go through a time when their family name was put to shame, same with Yacoub's name. Prime Minister Netanyahu has already expressed his opinion on the matter, but he needs to clear his name in court."