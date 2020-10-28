Economy Minister: Exempt business closed by coronavirus from property tax

Economy Minister Amir Peretz called for an exemption from property tax for businesses forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic after meeting with managers of large retail chains on Tuesday.Peretz instructed ministry workers to work with the Finance Ministry to ensure that small businesses are also granted an exemption from property tax. Peretz also called to open malls and other indoor shopping facilities at the same time as open-air retail centers are opened to avoid unfair treatment that Peretz says would lead to "a black market forming, hurting the state, businesses and the citizens."