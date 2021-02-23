Ecuadorean prison riots kill more than 50 people, police say
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 22:11
Riots in three Ecuadorean prisons have left more than 50 people dead, the police said via Twitter on Tuesday, a situation the South American nation's government described as a concerted action by criminal organizations.
