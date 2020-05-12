The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yuli Edelstein accepts Health Ministry portfolio

Until now, Edelstein only agreed to return to his former post of Knesset speaker. Blue and White vetoed him for the post.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 12, 2020 19:12
Yuli Edelstein (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yuli Edelstein
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein accepted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invitation to serve as health minister on Tuesday evening.
Edelstein (Likud) met earlier Tuesday with Netanyahu, who offered him the post and also gave him the option of the Education Ministry, which he offered him next week.
Until now, Edelstein only agreed to return to his former post of Knesset speaker. Blue and White vetoed him for the post.
"I am happy that Edelstein accepted my offer and chose this senior portfolio dealing with a critical challenge for Israel," Netanyahu said.
Edelstein said that after serving the people of Israel for seven years as Knesset speaker, he decided the best way to continue serving them would be to "lead the struggle against the coronavirus and prepare the health system for the new challenges."
He will replace Ya'acov Litzman, who will shift to the Construction and Housing Ministry.
Following Edelstein's decision, Netanyahu can proceed with more appointments in Likud. Current Justice Minister Amir Ohana is expected to replace Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who will be Israel's ambassador in the United Nations and starting in November, in Washington.
Current Culture Minister Miri Regev is expected to get the Transportation portfolio. The Education Ministry is the top post still available in Likud. Current Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel, a former student leader, has asked for the post.


