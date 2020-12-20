Edelstein: Education is worth more than money, schools should stay open

The comment came during a government discussion on how the nation should respond to the leap in COVID-19 infection rates and early reports about a new mutation of the novel coronavirus in the UK.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein confessed that “it’s clear we will have to enter a tight restraining [policy] or a lockdown [and] commerce will suffer” on Sunday.The comment came during a government discussion on how the nation should respond to the leap in COVID-19 infection rates and early reports about a new mutation of the novel coronavirus in the UK.

“However, that is money,” he said, “which is not equal to education [in its value], which is why I prefer to keep schools open for as long as possible.”