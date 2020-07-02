Edelstein slams calls to take COVID-19 control away from Health Ministry

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday that while the IDF and Home Font Command are “dear partners of ours” he thinks that calls to have the IDF and the Defense Ministry assume control on the coronavirus outbreak in the country are “engaging in politics at the expense of Israeli citizens.”Originally championed by former defense minister Naftali Bennett, the idea that the military is needed to tackle the increase of new cases had allegedly been re-surfaced by Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “This is not getting under the stretcher,” Edelstein said.