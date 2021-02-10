Edelstein: 'Teachers who are not vaccinated may be tested every 48 hours'

In light of students' upcoming return to schools, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Army Radio that "teachers who are not not vaccinated may be required to pay for a coronavirus test with their own money every 48 hours."Edelstein continued: "We are currently looking into the possibility of enacting a law that will prevent anyone who has not been vaccinated, or anyone who has not been tested for 48 hours, from standing in front of an audience - in front of a classroom of students, for example."