Edelstein, Tropper announce culture restrictions to be lifted in June

Culture and Sport Minister Chilli Tropper and Health Minister Yuli Edelsein announced on Sunday that theaters in Israel will reopen starting on June 14 on condition that only 75% of the seats will be full and there will be no intermission.



The remit includes not just the theater, but all stage shows, from opera to stand-up. Ticket purchases will be done online only, and sitting will be done in clusters with a vacant seat between clusters. Visitors will have to wear a mask and have their temperature taken before being admitted in.



The report did not include any specific instruction concerning movies, and previously movie-theater chains announced they will not reopen following the coronavirus outbreak because they need to sell most of their tickets, not to mention popcorn and soda, to make a profit. Various movies postponed their release dates so as to be able to reach their audiences, among them Wonder Woman 1984 with Israeli actress Gal Gadot. which will be released in August instead of June.