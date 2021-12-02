Eduard Kachura to be indicted for aggravated murder of Lital Yael Melnik

Eduard Kachura is set to be indicted with the aggravated murder of 17-year-old Lital Yael Melnik on October 2, 2021.

Following a police investigation, a prosecutor's statement will be submitted against the 49-year-old psychiatric nurse who is the lead suspect in the murder case.

The Haifa Magistrate's Court and Haifa District court have been battling over the issue for the past few days, after the Magistrate's Court ruling which released Kachura to house arrest was overturned by the District Court later that same day.

The District Court will now submit the prosecutor's statement to the Magistrate's Court in order to extend his detention before filing an indictment for aggravated murder.

Additionally, they will also file a request to keep him in detention until the end of the legal proceedings against him.