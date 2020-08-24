School year to begin on September 1 for all grades

Education Minister Yoav Galant, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu agreed on Monday to allow the school year to start on September 1 for all grades from kindergarten to 12th grade.
In red zones, the opening of high schools may be delayed until after the High Holidays.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com