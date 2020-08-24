School year to begin on September 1 for all grades

In red zones, the opening of high schools may be delayed until after the High Holidays.

Education Minister Yoav Galant, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu agreed on Monday to allow the school year to start on September 1 for all grades from kindergarten to 12th grade.